04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - BlackBerry Awarded $814.8 In Arbitration Over Royalties For Sales

WATERLOO, Ontario - A mobile-native security software and services company on April 12 announced that an award has been issued by an arbitral panel in its favor in a dispute over royalties applied to payments under a license agreement, ordering a California entity to pay it $814,868,350 in damages.