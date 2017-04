04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Registers Case Seeking To Annul Award For Indonesia

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on April 11 registered an application for annulment filed by an English mining company that seeks to annul an award that granted an application filed by the Republic of Indonesia to dismiss an arbitration against it (Churchill Mining PLC v. Republic of Indonesia, No. ARB/12/14 and ARB/12/40, ICSID).