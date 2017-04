04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Lawyer Gets Interest Award In Indian Case Alleging Mismanagement Of Lands

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal magistrate judge in the District of Columbia added more than $700,000 in interest April 10 to an attorney's $2.8 million fee award for work he did for hundreds of thousands of Native American plaintiffs in a class action alleging mismanagement by the government of Indian lands that resulted in a $3.4 billion settlement for the plaintiffs (Elouise Pepion Cobell, et al. v. Sally Jewell, et al., No. 1:96-cv-01285, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54281).