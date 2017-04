04-12-2017 | 17:31 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Iowa Supreme Court Deems Hospital Safety Report Not Subject To Discovery

DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa morbidity and mortality statute shields a hospital's safety report from discovery in a patient's negligence suit, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled April 7, reversing a trial court order compelling its production (Dennis Willard v. State of Iowa, No. 16-1009, Iowa Sup., 2017 Iowa Sup. LEXIS 31).