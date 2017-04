04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Citibank Moves For Summary Judgment In Securities Lawsuit

NEW YORK - Trustees cannot be held liable for not pursuing enforcement actions against a party that is deemed to be bankrupt at the time the trustee discovers facts giving rise to a claim, a trustee argues in an April 7 motion for summary judgment filed in a shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuit filed in New York federal court (Fixed Income Shares: Series M, et al. v. Citibank N.A., et al., No. 14-9373, S.D. N.Y.).