04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Defendant In Insider-Trading Suit Seeks Smaller Penalty Amount

ATLANTA - The Securities and Exchange Commission has sought an excessive amount of civil penalty, and a federal judge should require a defendant in an insider-trading lawsuit to pay only a portion of that amount, the defendant argues in an April 7 opposition brief filed in Georgia federal court (Securities and Exchange Commission v. Thomas D. Melvin Jr., et al., No. 12-2984, N.D. Ga.).