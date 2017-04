04-12-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Pilots Who Sprayed Glyphosate In Ecuador Were Not Its Employees, Contractor Says

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A private military contractor on April 9 filed a brief in District of Columbia federal court contending that it is not liable for the conduct of pilots that sprayed herbicides in Ecuador and allegedly caused injuries to Ecuadorian residents because the pilots were not employed by the contractor (Venancio Aguasanta Arias, et al. v. DynCorp, No. 01-01908, and Nestor Ermogenes Arroyo Quinteros, et al. v. DynCorp, No. 07-01042, D. D.C. [consolidated]).