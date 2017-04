04-13-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Health Law - Washington Settles Class Suit Over Denial Of Hepatitis C Medication

SEATTLE - A Washington federal judge on April 10 issued an order granting final approval of a settlement under which the Washington State Health Care Authority (WHCA) has agreed to provide coverage for direct-acting antiviral medications for the treatment of hepatitis C (HCV) for Medicaid enrollees who claimed that they were previously denied the drugs due to the cost (B.E., et al. v. Dorothy F. Teeter, No. 16-227, W.D. Wash.).