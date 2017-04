04-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Bad Faith Claim Against Insurer Is Not Supported, Federal Magistrate Judge Says

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A review of the communications between an insurer and its insured's counsel after the insurer was notified that the insured was pursuing a claim for underinsured motorist benefits does not support a claim of bad faith against the insurer, a Pennsylvania federal magistrate judge said April 10 in granting the insurer's motion for summary judgment (Tracey Ridolfi v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., No. 15-859, M.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54267).