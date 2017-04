04-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Forty Niners' Insurer Appeals Ruling Ordering It To Equally Contribute To Defense

PASADENA, Calif. - The San Francisco Forty Niners Football Co.'s primary commercial general liability insurer on April 12 filed a notice of appeal in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals challenging a lower federal court's finding that it has duty to contribute by equal shares with another insurer to defense costs in an underlying lawsuit against the football team and others (First Mercury Insurance Co. v. Great Divide Insurance Co., No. 17-1511, 9th Cir.).