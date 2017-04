04-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Indiana Federal Judge Denies Insured's Motion For Preliminary Injunction

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana federal judge on April 11 denied an insured's motion for a preliminary injunction after determining that the insured has already shown that it can avoid suffering any irreparable harm by paying for its own site remediation contractor rather than switching to the insurers' choice of contractor while its lawsuit against its insurers is pending (Ranburn Corp. v. Argonaut Insurance Co., et al., No. 16-088, N.D. Ind., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54833).