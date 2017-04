04-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds Bad Faith Claim Insufficient In Auto Insurance Dispute

PHILADELPHIA - An insured has failed to plead whether his insurance bad faith claim is a common-law contract law claim or a statutory claim, a federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled April 10 in dismissing the bad faith claim with leave to amend (Jeremy Z. Mittman v. Nationwide Affinity Insurance Co., No. 16-04658, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54220).