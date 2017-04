04-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds In Insured's Favor In Coverage Dispute Over Its Employee's Claims

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A California federal judge on April 10 granted an insured's motion for summary judgment in a declaratory judgment lawsuit arising from underlying claims for malicious prosecution and defamation brought by the insured's employee (KPC Healthcare, Inc. v. Hudson Specialty Ins. Co., No. 16-01483, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 55443).