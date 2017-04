04-13-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Judge Finds Company In Contempt For Unlawfully Selling Domain Names

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on April 10 granted a motion filed by a company that alleges that another entity violated California's unfair completion (UCL) and false advertising laws when it sold trademarked domain names, finding the company in contempt of a temporary restraining order and injunction (UL LLC v. The Space Chariot Inc., et al., No. 2:16-cv-08172, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 56147).