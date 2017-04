04-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Ohio Federal Judge Partly Grants Judgment In Architectural Design Case

CLEVELAND - A declaratory judgment plaintiff-franchisee prevailed in part on its request for summary judgment on April 12, when an Ohio federal judge agreed that there is no direct evidence that it infringed copyrighted architectural works and that the copyright owner failed to demonstrate substantial similarity (Robert L. Stark Enterprises Inc. v. Neptune Design Group LLC, No. 16-264, N.D. Ohio; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 55951).