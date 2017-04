04-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 2nd Circuit Panel: ERISA Plaintiff Failed To Exhaust Administrative Procedures

NEW YORK - A Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on April 10 affirmed a New York federal judge's ruling that a plaintiff in an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit failed to exhaust a pension plan's internal administrative procedures before filing suit (Kevin McCulloch v. Board of Trustees of the SEIU Affiliates Officers and Employees Pension Plan, et al., No. 16-1374, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 6099).