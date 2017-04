04-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Connecticut High Court: Error In Admission Of Police Testimony Was Harmless

HARTFORD, Conn. - Although a trial court improperly allowed a police officer to present certain testimony regarding cellphone records and maps without qualifying him as an expert, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled April 11 that the error was harmless and, thus, affirmed a man's conviction for home invasion, robbery, larceny and assault of an elderly person (State of Connecticut v. Eugene Edwards Jr., No. SC 19735, Conn. Sup., 2017 Conn. LEXIS 80).