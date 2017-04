04-13-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Grants Eddie Bauer Employee's Request For Class Discovery

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California federal judge on April 11 granted a request by a former retail employee who asserts violations of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and labor code for the contact information of all employees of Eddie Bauer LLC that fall within the scope of her proposed class action, finding that the information was necessary to the class (Stephanie Heredia v. Eddie Bauer, LLC, No. 16-cv-06236, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 54709).