04-13-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Ohio Federal Judge: Insurer Failed To Show Good Cause Exists For Protective Order

CINCINNATI - An Ohio federal judge on April 11 denied an insurer's motion for a protective order regarding a number of documents and communications sought by an insured seeking coverage for underlying asbestos claims after determining that the insurer failed to meet its burden of establishing that there is good cause for a protective order (The William Powell Co. v. National Indemnity Co., et al., No. 14-807, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 55148).