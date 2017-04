04-13-2017 | 15:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Justice: Regulatory Evidence, Tyndall Lighting Tests Admissible At Asbestos Trial

NEW YORK - Some post-exposure regulatory material, evidence relating to studies involving animals and videotapes of Tyndall lighting tests demonstrating the dust released during certain work may be used at an asbestos trial, a justice in New York held in an opinion posted April 11 (Jeanne Evans, et al. v. 3M Co., et al., No. 190109/2015, N.Y. Sup., New York Co., 2017 N.Y. Misc. LEXIS 1223).