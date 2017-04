04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Disability Claimant Owed Benefits Under Own-Occupation Standard, Federal Judge Says

SAN FRANCISCO - Because a disability claimant submitted substantial evidence proving that she was disabled from her own occupation, the claimant is owed retroactive disability benefits for the 24-month period of disability under the own-occupation standard, a California federal judge said April 11 (Cathleen Murphy v. California Physicians Service, et al., No. 14-2581, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 55431).