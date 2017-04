04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Fact Issues Exist On When Damage Manifested Under Insurance Policies, Judge Says

TRENTON, N.J. - Factual issues remain on whether damage caused by a window subcontractor manifested before or after an insurer's policy periods, a New Jersey federal judge ruled April 12, denying summary judgment to two insurers in a contribution lawsuit over defense costs incurred by the one insurer in a construction defects case (American Fire and Casualty Co. v. Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co., No. 14-04696, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 56450).