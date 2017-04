04-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Failed ACA Insurer Claims HHS Improperly Withholds Reinsurance Funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The government is improperly withholding payments from, and setting off debts owed by, a failed South Carolina Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) co-operative insurer, illegally placing its own interests before those of policyholders and others entitled to priority, the insurer's liquidator allege in an April 12 federal complaint filed in South Carolina (Raymond G. Farmer, et al. v. The United States of America, et al., No. 17-956, D. S.C.).