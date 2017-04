04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Remands Claim To Consider If Claimant Was Disabled From Any Occupation

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on April 12 remanded a disability claim to the plan administrator to determine whether the disability claimant was disabled under the plan's "any occupation" standard (Bertha Campos v. Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co., No. 15-8304, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 56185).