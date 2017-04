04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Professional Liability Insurer Owes No Coverage For Legal Malpractice Claim

CLEVELAND - An Ohio federal judge on April 13 found that a professional liability insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify its lawyer insured against a legal malpractice lawsuit (Spiros E. Gonakis, Sr. v. Medmarc Casualty Insurance Co., No. 16-2042, N.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 56789).