04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Reinsurer: Cession Statement Essential To Consummation Of Reinsurance Agreement

PHILADELPHIA - A reinsurer told a federal court in Pennsylvania on April 11 that its reinsured is incorrect in its assertions regarding a cession statement, which the reinsurer says is an essential element of the parties' reinsurance agreement (R&Q Reinsurance Company v. St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company, No. 16-cv-01473, E.D. Pa.).