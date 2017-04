04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Federal Circuit Affirms: Inventorship Claim Barred By Sovereign Immunity

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal judge in Oregon properly found that the University of Massachusetts (UMass) is entitled to sovereign immunity in a lawsuit seeking a correction of patent inventorship, the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled April 12 (Mussa Ali v. Carnegie Institution of Washington, No. 16-2320, Fed. Cir.; 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 6250).