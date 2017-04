04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - $700,000 Similasan Homeopathic Products Settlement Granted Preliminary Approval

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on April 12 granted preliminary approval of a $700,000 settlement to be paid by Similasan Corp. to end a class complaint alleging false or deceptive labeling of the company's homeopathic products (Kim Allen, et al. v. Similasan Corporation, No. 12-376, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 56333).