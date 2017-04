04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - California Federal Judge Keeps CVS Pharmacist's Wage Class Suit In Federal Court

LOS ANGELES - A wage class complaint filed by a California pharmacist against his employer belongs in federal court, not state court, a California federal judge ruled April 11, holding that even though removal occurred more than 30 days after the complaint was filed, it was still timely (Sevag Chalian v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc., et al., No. 16-8979, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 55485).