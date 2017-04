04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Class Suit Alleging Defective Nissan Transmissions Is Tossed By Federal Judge

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A California federal judge on April 11 dismissed with leave to amend a class complaint accusing Nissan North America Inc. of knowingly selling vehicles with faulty manual transmissions and failing to properly fix them (Huu Nguyen v. Nissan North America, Inc., No. 16-5591, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 55501).