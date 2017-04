04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Debt Collector Ordered To Turn Over Call Records To Plaintiff In TCPA Class Suit

CLEVELAND - Despite a previous finding by the court that a discovery request was unduly burdensome, a debt collector accused of placing auto calls to nonconsenting recipients must now turn over call records to the plaintiff after its own employee stated that it was possible to create a program to identify "wrong number" calls, an Ohio federal judge ruled April 13 (Deborah Meredith v. United Collection Bureau, Inc., No. 16-1102, N.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 56783).