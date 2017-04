04-14-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Dismisses Coal Ash Case To Allow Plaintiffs To File It In State Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A federal judge in Kentucky on April 12 dismissed a lawsuit brought by a class of residents who contended that they were exposed to hazardous chemicals from a coal-fired power plant so that the plaintiffs could file the claims in Kentucky state court. The judge declined to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the state law claims (Kathy Little, et al. v. Louisville Gas & Electric Company, No. 13-1214, W.D. Ky.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 56467).