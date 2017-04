04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Baxter Gets Subpoena In Antitrust Grand Jury Probe Of IV Products

DEERFIELD, Ill. - Baxter International Inc. on April 14 reported that an employee has received a grand jury subpoena pursuant to an antitrust criminal investigation taking place in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.