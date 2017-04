04-14-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Virginia High Court Remands Medical Malpractice Suit For New Trial

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Supreme Court on April 13 ordered a new trial in a medical malpractice suit after finding that the defendant's expert witness's testimony should not have been admitted because it was based on an assumption "that has no basis in fact" (Mariam Toraish v. James Jay Lee, No. 160495, Va. Sup., 2017 Va. LEXIS 43).