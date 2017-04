04-17-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Nonobviousiness Testimony Is Allowed; Judgment Granted On Invalidity In Patent Suit

PORTLAND, Ore. - While allowing expert testimony on objective considerations of nonobviousness, an Oregon federal judge also granted in part summary judgment on April 12 to a sportswear company that certain prior art references do not anticipate utility patents relating to heat-directing elements to a garment's innermost surface (Columbia Sportswear North America Inc. v. Seirus Innovative Accessories Inc., No. 15-00064, D. Ore., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 55714).