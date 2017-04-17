04-17-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Magistrate Judge Says Some Emails Are Protected By Work Product Doctrine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - None of the approximately 185 emails between an insured and two of its environmental contractors are protected by the attorney-client privilege; however, a portion of the emails on are protected by the work product doctrine, an Indiana federal magistrate judge determined April 14 after conducting an in camera review of the emails sought by an insurer in an environmental contamination coverage dispute (Valley Forge Insurance Co. v. Hartford Iron & Metal Inc., et al., No. 14-006, N.D. Ind.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 57370).