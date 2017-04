04-17-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Majority Affirms Idaho Law Applies, Bars Coverage For Claims Arising From Injury

SEATTLE - A majority of the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on April 14 affirmed a lower federal court's ruling that Idaho law applies to bar coverage for claims arising from an eye injury (Gary Butler v. North American Capacity Insurance Co., et al., No. 14-35131, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 6465).