04-17-2017 | 18:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Federal Judge Denies Securities Broker's Motion To Bar Expert Testimony

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - An expert is qualified to testify regarding a rule under Financial Regulatory Authority Inc. (FINRA), a Florida federal judge ruled April 14, denying a motion to exclude filed by a securities broker-dealer (UBS Financial Services Inc. v. Bounty Gain Enterprises Inc., No. 14-81603, S.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 57502).