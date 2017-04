04-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Satellite Phone Firm's Click Fraud Lawsuit Mostly Dismissed

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on April 14 mostly granted a satellite phone company's motion to dismiss a complaint alleging "click fraud" brought by a competitor, finding claims under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) and related state law insufficiently pleaded (Satmodo LLC v. Whenever Communications LLC, et al., No. 3:17-cv-00192, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 57719).