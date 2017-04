04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Grants Dismissal For Lenders, Finds Borrower Failed To Prosecute

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on April 14 dismissed a borrower's complaint asserting causes of action for wrongful foreclosure and violation of the Truth in Lending Act (TILA) after he failed to litigate the case or follow a previous order of the court (Hans D'Oleire v. Select Portfolio Servicing Inc., et al.,No. 3:16-cv-02520, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 57717).