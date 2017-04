04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Stays Pending Appeal On Whether Nevada Law Is Unconstitutional

LAS VEGAS - A Nevada federal judge on April 17 stayed an action in which the parties seek relief related to the nonjudicial foreclosure of a homeowners association, pending the exhaustion of all appeals in a petition currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, which seeks review of an appeals court ruling that held that Nevada housing law is facially unconstitutional (Bank of America, N.A. v. Elkhorn Community Association, et al., No. 2:16-cv-02193, D. Nev., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 58239).