04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Connecticut Federal Judge Says Disability Claimant Is Entitled To Attorney Fees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A disability claimant is entitled to more than $40,000 in attorney fees because the claimant achieved some success on the merits as her claim for benefits was remanded to the plan administrator, a Connecticut federal judge said April 14 (Jennifer Dwinnell v. Federal Express Long Term Disability Plan, et al., No. 14-1439, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 57828).