Federal Judge Rules In Favor Of Insurer In Flood Coverage Dispute

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida federal judge on April 18 entered judgment in favor of a federal flood insurer one day after finding that the insured's failure to file a timely sworn proof of loss bars any recovery for his alleged flood damage (Jorge Abreu Sosa v. Wright National Flood Insurance Co., No. 16-1283, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 58066).