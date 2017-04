04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Mealey's Insurance - Jury Enters Almost $8M Verdict Against Supplier Of Contaminated Seeds

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A California federal jury on April 14 entered an almost $8 million verdict against a company that supplied pomegranate seeds contaminated with hepatitis A after determining that the plaintiffs proved that the company was the source of the contaminated seeds (Townsend Farms Inc. v. Goknur Gida Maddeleri Enerji Imalat Ithalat Ihracat Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S. et al., No. 15-837, C.D. Calif.).