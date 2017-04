04-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Damages Testimony Is Barred In Patent Infringement Suit Against IBM, Judge Says

WILMINGTON, Del. - An expert did not offer any developed damages theory relating to International Business Machines Corp.'s (IBM) use of its website, and there were "serious methodological and reliability problems" in his assumptions, a Delaware federal judge held April 17, excluding testimony in a patent infringement lawsuit (Parallel Networks Licensing LLC v. International Business Machines Corp., No. 13-2072, D. Del., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 58394).