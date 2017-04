04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Affirms Final Rejection Of Anti-Virus Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - In an April 17 final written decision, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board agreed with a patent examiner that 20 claims of a patented system and method for detecting and nullifying the effects of computer viruses do not pass muster under Section 103(a) of the Patent Act, 35 U.S.C. 1 et seq. (Ex parte Intellectual Ventures I LLC, No. 2017-000054, PTAB).