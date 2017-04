04-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 7th Circuit Panel Affirms Disability Plan Benefit Was Not Available To Claimant

CHICAGO - The Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on April 18 affirmed a district court's ruling that a disability insurer did not act arbitrarily or capriciously in denying a claim for disability life insurance benefits because the disability life insurance benefit was not in the disability plan that was effective when the claimant became disabled (James B. Sumpter v. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co., No. 16-2012, 7th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 6552).