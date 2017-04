04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Magistrate Judge Denies Discovery Requests In Trade Secrets Lawsuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A fertilizer company's discovery requests in a subpoena of the owner of a competitor in a misappropriation of trade secrets lawsuit seek irrelevant information and create an undue burden on the owner, a federal magistrate judge in Iowa ruled April 17 in granting the owner's motion to quash (Nachurs Alpine Solutions Corp., f/k/a Na-Churs Plant Food Co., v. Nutra-Flo Co., et al., No. 15-4015, N.D. Iowa, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 58094).