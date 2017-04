04-19-2017 | 16:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - New York Federal Judge Unseals Order Certifying J.P. Morgan ERISA Class

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on April 17 unsealed a two-week-old order certifying a class of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPMC) employees who invested in any of its stable value funds during 2009 and 2010, saying he found evidence of a possible causal link between alleged breaches of fiduciary duties and the underperformance of the funds (In re J.P. Morgan Stable Value Fund ERISA Litigation, No. 1:12-cv-2548, S.D. N.Y.).