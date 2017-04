04-19-2017 | 15:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Appeals Court Reinstates Association's Warranty Claim Against Developer

MINNEAPOLIS - An appellate court panel in Minnesota on April 17 overturned a trial court judge's ruling finding that a building association's breach of express warranty claim arising from water intrusion caused by a lack of proper caulking was untimely, ruling that the judge applied the wrong statute of limitations period (Town Center Office Plaza Association, Inc. v. Carlson Real Estate Ventures, LLC, et al., No. A16-1230, Minn. App., 2017 Minn. App. Unpub. LEXIS 349).